Hong Kong investors looking forward to FTA with Bangladesh

Investors from Hong Kong have urged the relevant authorities to consider signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

A seminar titled "Investment Opportunities in the EPZs and EZ of BEPZA, Bangladesh" was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) on 20 June in InterContinental Grand Stanford Hotel, Hong Kong.

During the seminar, some renowned investors of Hong Kong who have already been investing in Bangladesh for many years shared their experiences of doing business in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Comparing other countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, they encouraged the investors to invest in Bangladesh due to its huge labour force with comparative wage, hard working people, infrastructural development and manufacturing cost.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was the chief guest and Israt Ara, consul general of Bangladesh was the special guest in the seminar.

In her speech, the consul general updated the audience about the ongoing initiatives to sign the trade related agreements between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

More than 200 investors including officials of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), representative of major business chambers attended the seminar.