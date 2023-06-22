Hong Kong investors looking forward to FTA with Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 06:53 pm

Related News

Hong Kong investors looking forward to FTA with Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 06:53 pm
Hong Kong investors looking forward to FTA with Bangladesh

Investors from Hong Kong have urged the relevant authorities to consider signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

A seminar titled "Investment Opportunities in the EPZs and EZ of BEPZA, Bangladesh" was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) on 20 June in InterContinental Grand Stanford Hotel, Hong Kong. 

During the seminar, some renowned investors of Hong Kong who have already been investing in Bangladesh for many years shared their experiences of doing business in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Comparing other countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, they encouraged the investors to invest in Bangladesh due to its huge labour force with comparative wage, hard working people, infrastructural development and manufacturing cost.

Executive Chairman of BEPZA Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was the chief guest and Israt Ara, consul general of Bangladesh was the special guest in the seminar.

In her speech, the consul general updated the audience about the ongoing initiatives to sign the trade related agreements between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

More than 200 investors including officials of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), representative of major business chambers attended the seminar.

hong kong / FTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

3h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

4h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

6h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

2h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

Now | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline