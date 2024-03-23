New Hong Kong security law comes into force amid fears for freedoms

World+Biz

Reuters
23 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 01:18 pm

Related News

New Hong Kong security law comes into force amid fears for freedoms

Reuters
23 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 01:18 pm
A Hong Kong flag is flown behind a pair of surveillance cameras outside the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Hong Kong flag is flown behind a pair of surveillance cameras outside the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A new national security law came into force in Hong Kong on Saturday despite growing international criticism that it could erode freedoms in the China-ruled city and damage its international financial hub credentials.

The law, also known as Article 23, took effect at midnight, days after Hong Kong's pro-Beijing lawmakers passed it unanimously, fast-tracking legislation to plug what authorities called national security loopholes.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said the law "accomplished a historic mission, living up to the trust placed in us by the Central (Chinese) Authorities".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The United States expressed concerns that the law would further erode the city's autonomy and damage its reputation as an international business hub.

"It includes vaguely defined provisions regarding 'sedition,' 'state secrets,' and interactions with foreign entities that could be used to curb dissent," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Australia and Britain on Friday criticised the law after a bilateral meeting in Adelaide, expressing "deep concerns about the continuing systemic erosion of autonomy, freedoms and rights" in Hong Kong.

The United Nations and the European Union recently noted the extremely swift passage of the law with limited public consultation, by a legislature overhauled in recent years to remove opposition democrats.

Australia, Britain and Taiwan updated their travel advisories for Hong Kong, urging citizens to exercise caution.

"You could break the laws without intending to and be detained without charge and denied access to a lawyer," the Australian government said.

Hong Kong authorities, however, "strongly condemned such political manoeuvres with skewed, fact-twisting, scaremongering and panic-spreading remarks."

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee that its high degree of autonomy and freedoms would be protected under a "one country, two systems" formula.

In recent years, many pro-democracy politicians and activists have been jailed or have gone into exile, and liberal media outlets and civil society groups have been shut down.

In a joint statement led by the overseas-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, 145 community and advocacy groups condemned the law and called for sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials involved its passage, as well as review the status of Hong Kong's Economic & Trade Offices worldwide.

"It's time for the United States to step up for political prisoners and freedom in Hong Kong. Every time we let authoritarians get away with atrocities, we risk other bad actors attempting to do the same," wanted Hong Kong activist Frances Hui said in Washington, during a news conference with the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), which advises Congress.

Chris Smith, a co-chairman of the CECC, said the Hong Kong trade offices had "simply become outposts of the Chinese Communist Party, used to engage in transnational repression".

China defends the security crackdown as essential to restoring order after months of sometimes violent anti-government and pro-democracy protests in 2019.

About 291 people have been arrested for national security offences, with 174 people and five companies charged so far.

Chinese authorities insist all are equal before the security laws that have restored stability, but while individual rights are respected no freedoms are absolute.

A previous attempt to pass Article 23 was scrapped in 2003 after 500,000 people protested. This time around, public criticism has been muted amid the security crackdown.

In Taipei's fashionable Ximending shopping district, more than a dozen Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet activists gathered to protest the law and shout their denunciations.

Other protests are planned in Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States.

hong kong / Hong Kong security law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

2h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

2h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

6h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Special Lassi for Iftar

Special Lassi for Iftar

1h | Videos
Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

Are the Ukrainians involved in Moscow's attack?

2h | Videos
Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

6h | Videos