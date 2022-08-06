Gold prices soar by Tk1,954 per bhori

TBS Report 
06 August, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:55 pm

Gold prices soar by Tk1,954 per bhori

TBS Report 
06 August, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 10:55 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The local jewellery makers' body has increased gold prices by Tk 2,064 per bhori effective from today (7 August). 

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting on Saturday, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting today, reads a press release.

As per the new rate, each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk84,301.8 from Tk82,347 – raising by Tk1,954.8.

The price of 21-carat gold per bhori has been fixed at Tk80,454, raising Tk1,839 from Tk78,615.

The price per bhori of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk68,968 from Tk67,417, raising it Tk1,551.

The price per bhori of traditional gold is Tk56,959 from Tk55,696, a raise by Tk1263.

