Gold prices soar by Tk1,954 per bhori

The local jewellery makers' body has increased gold prices by Tk 2,064 per bhori effective from today (7 August).

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting on Saturday, reads a press release.

As per the new rate, each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk84,301.8 from Tk82,347 – raising by Tk1,954.8.

The price of 21-carat gold per bhori has been fixed at Tk80,454, raising Tk1,839 from Tk78,615.

The price per bhori of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk68,968 from Tk67,417, raising it Tk1,551.

The price per bhori of traditional gold is Tk56,959 from Tk55,696, a raise by Tk1263.