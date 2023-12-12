ERD signs 3 grant agreements worth $80.68m

Economy

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:40 pm

Related News

ERD signs 3 grant agreements worth $80.68m

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance signed three grant agreements worth $80.68 million with the Global Fund.

These agreements, signed with the Global Fund for Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and Malaria Programs Dhaka, Bangladesh are a substantial step towards bolstering the national efforts in controlling Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS, and in the elimination of Malaria in Bangladesh.

These vital health programs, aimed at combating these diseases, are set to be implemented by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as the executing agency during the 2024-2026 period, said an ERD press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the ERD, conducted the signing ceremony attended by Md Jahangir Alam, secretary, Health Services Division, along with other key officials from the UN Wing, ERD.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bangladesh's objective is to effectively combat TB, HIV, and Malaria and to achieve elimination of these diseases by 2035 (TB) and 2030 (HIV & Malaria).

The focus is on strengthening the health system to provide sustainable treatment and care support for TB, Malaria, and HIV within the existing government health framework, especially post-transition from the Global Fund (GF) Grants support.

The Bangladesh Country Coordinating Mechanism (BCCM), led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare having members from the government, non-government and CSOs oversees the implementation of the fund. Bangladesh assumes a higher portfolio in receiving the fund among 135 countries.

Top News

ERD / grant / agreements

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

3h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

4h | Features
Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

10h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

48m | TBS Stories
Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

1h | Tech Talk
What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

2h | TBS World
Wealthiest Families in the World

Wealthiest Families in the World

4h | TBS World