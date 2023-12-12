ERD signs 3 grant agreements worth $80.68m

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance signed three grant agreements worth $80.68 million with the Global Fund.

These agreements, signed with the Global Fund for Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and Malaria Programs Dhaka, Bangladesh are a substantial step towards bolstering the national efforts in controlling Tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS, and in the elimination of Malaria in Bangladesh.

These vital health programs, aimed at combating these diseases, are set to be implemented by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as the executing agency during the 2024-2026 period, said an ERD press release.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the ERD, conducted the signing ceremony attended by Md Jahangir Alam, secretary, Health Services Division, along with other key officials from the UN Wing, ERD.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bangladesh's objective is to effectively combat TB, HIV, and Malaria and to achieve elimination of these diseases by 2035 (TB) and 2030 (HIV & Malaria).

The focus is on strengthening the health system to provide sustainable treatment and care support for TB, Malaria, and HIV within the existing government health framework, especially post-transition from the Global Fund (GF) Grants support.

The Bangladesh Country Coordinating Mechanism (BCCM), led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare having members from the government, non-government and CSOs oversees the implementation of the fund. Bangladesh assumes a higher portfolio in receiving the fund among 135 countries.