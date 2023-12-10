Korea to provide $9.65m grant to Bangladesh

The government of Bangladesh and Republic of Korea today signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) & Terms of Reference (ToR) for a $9.65 million grant for the project titled "Capacity Building of Statistics Services based on Platform".

KOICA will grant $9.65 million (approximately Tk106.63 crore) for the project's implementation.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Park Young-sik, Ambassador of Korea in Bangladesh were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

Dr Shahnaz Arefin, secretary of Statistics and Informatics Division and Md Anwar Hossain, additional secretary, (Asia, JEC and F&F), ERD on behalf of the government of Bangladesh and Taeyoung Kim, country director, KOICA signed the RoD and ToR on behalf of the Republic of Korea, said an ERD press release.

Since 1993, KOICA has been playing a vital role in Bangladesh's socio-economic development, supporting initiatives such as human resource development and the expansion of Information Technology.

The project's primary objectives are to establish an integrated Statistical Data warehouse and software tools to enhance statistics services, and support equipment and system environment for the National Statistical Data Warehouse (NSDWH).

The project also aims to formulate a Master Plan in line with NSDS and design as well as build a Statistical Data Warehouse Platform, while strengthening the capacity of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and its partners.

Successful completion of the project will establish an integrated Central Storage for census and survey data and develop BBS as a one nation platform for statistical data, removing bottlenecks in enhancing national statistical capacity.