Korea to provide $9.65m grant to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
10 December, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

Korea to provide $9.65m grant to Bangladesh

BSS
10 December, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 05:39 pm
Korea to provide $9.65m grant to Bangladesh

The government of Bangladesh and Republic of Korea today signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) & Terms of Reference (ToR) for a $9.65 million grant for the project titled "Capacity Building of Statistics Services based on Platform". 

KOICA will grant $9.65 million (approximately Tk106.63 crore) for the project's implementation.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Park Young-sik, Ambassador of Korea in Bangladesh were present during the agreement signing ceremony. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Shahnaz Arefin, secretary of Statistics and Informatics Division and Md Anwar Hossain, additional secretary, (Asia, JEC and F&F), ERD on behalf of the government of Bangladesh and Taeyoung Kim, country director, KOICA signed the RoD and ToR on behalf of the Republic of Korea, said an ERD press release.

Since 1993, KOICA has been playing a vital role in Bangladesh's socio-economic development, supporting initiatives such as human resource development and the expansion of Information Technology. 

The project's primary objectives are to establish an integrated Statistical Data warehouse and software tools to enhance statistics services, and support equipment and system environment for the National Statistical Data Warehouse (NSDWH). 

The project also aims to formulate a Master Plan in line with NSDS and design as well as build a Statistical Data Warehouse Platform, while strengthening the capacity of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and its partners. 

Successful completion of the project will establish an integrated Central Storage for census and survey data and develop BBS as a one nation platform for statistical data, removing bottlenecks in enhancing national statistical capacity. 

Top News

Korea Cooperation International Agency (KOICA) / Bangladesh / grant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

3h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

4h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

10h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

22m | TBS Round Table
5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

1h | TBS Round Table
A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

1h | TBS SPORTS
The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

6h | TBS Economy