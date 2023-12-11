UNDP, Finance ministry's ERD extend partnership, signing 3 project agreements for sustainable development

11 December, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 08:57 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance have signed three project extension agreements on 10 December at the ministry's office. 

The projects, namely the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC), Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO), and Aspire to Innovate (a2i), were the focus of the signed agreements, reads a press release.

The signing ceremony took place with Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, and Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

Stefan Liller, highlighting the collaboration and transformative impact of the projects, said, "We work closely with the Government and development partners for the sustainable development of communities across Bangladesh, including on climate change adaptation, women's economic empowerment and supporting Digital and SMART Bangladesh."

He acknowledged the support of partners, including the ERD, LGD and ICT division, and extended gratitude to Sweden and Denmark for their generous contributions. Stefan emphasized the need for continued collaboration to achieve impactful development outcomes in the future.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, the Secretary of the Economic Relations Division, expressed gratitude for the support received from the development partners. He emphasised the importance of collective efforts to meet the goals set for 2030.

Maria Stridsman, Counsellor/Deputy Head of Mission, Head of Development Cooperation & Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström First Secretary/Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Environment and Climate Change, Embassy of Sweden, Syed Matiul Ahsan, Programme Adviser, Embassy of Denmark, were present along with senior officials from the government, UNDP, UNCDF and other development organisation.

The projects have demonstrated tangible results in areas such as climate change, women's empowerment, and innovation, contributing to the broader agenda of sustainable development. 

The signing of these agreements marks another chapter in the long-standing partnership between UNDP and the Ministry of Finance's Economic Relations Division, showcasing the joint commitment to making a lasting impact on communities.
 

