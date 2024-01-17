Man on ‘EcoFlow Revive’ mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

In recent years, particularly the post-pandemic period, more and more young students have become observant of the world around them. This, coupled with the ever-expanding available resources in the digital realm on topics related to climate change, nature and conservation, has struck a chord with Generation Z. After all, they are the ones set to inherit a planet marred with climate change threats and risks.

Hasibul Hasan Ahmed is one such concerned voice based in Bangladesh. Recently, Hasan secured a $2000 seed grant from the Natural Geographic Society and Nature Conservancy to further expand on his project anchored on reviving the capital's Banani Lake and Korail slum.

In a recent conversation, Hasibul spoke about his future plans and the research work which led to the grant.

What's on the horizon?

Twenty-three-year-old Hasibul arrived late, in fact terribly late to the interview. "Traffic was terrible," he said, one thing he regrets he cannot change in Dhaka.

Hasibul is a Computer Science and Engineering student in his final year at BRAC University. And, he is a co-founder of the university's Social Impact Lab, the only youth-led organisation that was validated by the university body itself, supported by its School of General Education to operate as an individual organisation.

Over a warm cup of coffee, on a cold wintry afternoon, Hasibul dove into the importance of behavioural changes — only which can make a genuine impact in terms of conservation.

"If we go and clean someplace one day, it doesn't necessarily change the entire situation. Until a behavioural change is not implemented, bringing a change is tough," he continued.

However, this change isn't very easy and there have been many attempts or initiatives in the past which fell short because it was not thoroughly followed through or properly implemented. "As a result, when artist Morshed Mishu cleaned the Mohammadpur canal, it did not take long for the canal to return to its original condition," Hasibul pointed out.

Moving on to Hasibul's plans with the grant, he emphasised how he wants to involve and engage schools of the Korail community. Particularly students between the ages of 11-16, to learn and find out the importance of clean lakes; and participate in the cleanliness process.

"It won't be so easy, so we plan to incentivise the kids with food or toys, who are relatively easier to manage, to listen to me and be a part of our agendas, in freshwater conservation," Hasan continued.

"Starting with this $2000, we plan to move on to work for bigger causes," he said.

Hasan plans to work with young children, then their parents, and then the community as a whole. He intends to expand the 'behavioural change' campaign to influential people. "It's a longer process, it'll take time," he said, who sees this seed grant as an effective kick-off.

Hasibul sees a successful revival of Banani Lake as a model which could perhaps be emulated across the capital. "Reviving the lakes could possibly change the view of Dhaka city, not only the life of its dwellers," he said.

What led Hasibul to the grant

"When our campus was in Mohakhali, my daily commute made me pass through the Banani Lake area. The idea occurred to me that this area of the capital could be my prime area of research," recounted Hasibul. At this point, Hasibul was working at Nat Geo's research-based externship titled 'Community and Conservation.'

Like an internship, an externship is a short-term professional learning experience but is generally more geared towards on-the-field tasks and/or research.

"I've been trying to work for the social cause since 2018 when I was in college, but things really took a turn when I got into BRAC University and became a part of the university's Social Impact Lab. That's when I started feeling more deeply about being part of a big change in my community." - Hasibul Hasan Ahmed

So why Banani Lake? It's connected to the other areas of greater Gulshan, like Shahjadpur, Mohakhali, Niketan etc. From the year 2000 to the present day, it has drastically reduced in size. "Due to the growth in urbanisation, most of the lakes have been filled in to make more space to accommodate more buildings. Moreover, the lakes are also used as dumpsters, it's filled with all kinds of waste," explained Hasibul.

His research project, which he proposed to work on at the externship, was called EcoFlow Revive. During his two-month externship, Hasan concentrated on the importance of freshwater conservation issues in Dhaka's Banani Lake and produced his research work titled "EcoFlow Revive."

He drew on the connection between the waterbody's state and its direct impact on the Korail Slum because "Around 2,83,000 people's lives depend on the waterbody and legal supplies of water in the Korail Slum area," according to Hasibul's research.

To comprehend the impact of humans on freshwater conservation, he interacted with mainly Korail Slum residents and local authorities such as councillors.

Hasibul's research was based on three segments: the current state of Banani Lake (which included sampling the lakewater and Korail slum's drinking water for bacteria content), causes behind the reduced size of the lake (which included slum expansion and land encroachment among other factors) and solutions (community efforts and more importantly a "behavioural change").

Hasibul was guided by Rebecca Winterringer, a Freshwater Biologist at Nature Conservancy and Barbara Martinez, Director of Science and land at National Geographic Society. Additionally, Hasibul sought advice and consulted with professors of biotechnology at BRAC University and senior peers.

"The externship made me eligible to apply for the fund," said Hasibul, a Millennium Fellow of the class of 2022 in United Nations Academic Impact, who applied for the externship after learning about it from his peers.

"[After Hasibul completed his externship] Natural Geographic Society and Nature Conservancy asked me if I would be interested in taking my project 'EcoFlow Revive' further with their grant," he said.

So when did you realise you wanted to work for the community? "I've been trying to work for the social cause since 2018 when I was in college, but things really took a turn when I got into BRAC University and became a part of the university's Social Impact Lab. That's when I started feeling more deeply about being part of a big change in my community," he exclaimed.

Hasibul remains steadfast in his objective of social welfare work despite real-life constraints.

Then why the computer science and engineering degree? "Today's world won't work without technology. Money is a vital part of the circular economy. If I want to become an entrepreneur, I need to put my degree to some use, which is also a part of how I learned about these externships," Hasibul replied.