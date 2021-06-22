ECNEC approves 2 rural infrastructure development projects in Gazipur, Tangail

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved two separate projects for rural infrastructure development in Gazipur and Tangail districts with a combined estimated cost of Taka 1,550.64crore.

The approval came from the 27th meeting of the ECNEC held in this fiscal year with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The premier joined the meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that a total of 10 projects were approved today involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 4,166.61 crore.

"Of the total project cost, Taka 4,125.82 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion while the rest of Taka 40.79 crore as project assistance," he said. Of the approved 10 projects, seven are new while three others are revised projects.

Mannan said the Gazipur district rural infrastructure development project will be implemented with Taka 685 crore while the important rural infrastructure development project in Tangail will be implemented with Taka 865.64 crore.

The main project operations in Gazipur will be 65.74 kilometer upazila road widening and development, 91.03 kilometer Union road development and widening, 287.12 kilometer village road development and widening and construction of 5 bridges and 2 growth centers.

On the other hand, the main project operations in Tangail will be 20.04 kilometer upazila road development and widening, 73.33 kilometer Union road development and widening, 597.11 kilometer village road development, 147.57 kilometer road rehabilitation, construction of 24 small bridges and 26 growth centers.

The planning minister said the day's ECNEC meeting also approved Taka 261.34 crore project to supply safe water and improving sanitation facilities in rural areas of Gopalganj.

Mannan said he was very much excited about the project as a component on piped water supply has been included in the project.

Terming this project as a "giant step forward" towards materializing the government's initiative of turning villages into towns, he said that the government wants to ensure power, safe drinking water, improved health, sanitation, education and other infrastructures at the rural level.

"This is a historic step and it has a farsighted impact on poverty alleviation," he added.

The planning minister also informed that such kind of projects would be brought before the ECNEC in future giving priority.