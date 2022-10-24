Daraz eyes Tk600cr sales with its next 11:11 campaign

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz targets Tk600 crore sales with the fifth edition of its '11:11 campaign' commencing on 11 November, top officials of the Alibaba Group-backed company said.

In the last year's campaign, it sold products worth Tk310 crore.

"We have been organising this campaign for four successive years. The upcoming event, however, will have a little difference. This time our campaign will last for 11 days," Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh, said in a press conference at the Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Monday.

"Small and medium entrepreneurs [who sell their goods on Daraz] always wait with great enthusiasm for the biggest sale campaign as they have experienced a big boom in their sales during the previous editions of the event."

Such types of campaigns help the entire e-commerce sector of the country grow further, he said, adding that it is also contributing to growing the customer base for digital commerce.

In the special sales campaign, customers can buy a wide range of products at discounted prices. They can also avail some other benefits such as exclusive vouchers, budget buys, countdown deals, hot deals, free shipping and so on.

Starting on 11 November, the campaign will continue until 21 November.

"Last year, our sales were surprisingly 100 times higher than our target. We sold products worth about Tk310 crore," Shabbir Hossain, chief commercial officer of Daraz, said at the event.

"We are well prepared this time also."

He noted that Daraz will offer vouchers worth Tk40 crores. Besides, customers will get up to 60% discount on 16 lakh products, he added.

AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz, said, "Daraz is primarily working towards creating sustainable e-commerce in the country and contributes to the journey for Smart Bangladesh."

The 11:11 campaign is now the world's largest e-commerce sales campaign, he claimed, adding that they now emphasise more on compliance.