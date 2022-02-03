Danish shipping company Maersk to build warehouse in Chattogram

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 12:54 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Danish shipping company Maersk Bangladesh has partnered with Ispahani Summit Alliance Terminals Limited (ISATL) to build a 200,000 sq. ft custom bonded warehouse. 

Maersk has been serving Bangladeshi exporters to connect to the global market for almost three decades, reports The Loadstar. 

ISATL are pioneers in constructing and operating warehouses and CFS and operate four CFS within Chattogram and the River Terminal at Dhaka. Under the scope of the partnership, ISATL will construct a brand new custom bonded warehouse within the existing premises of the facility located at Pathortoli in Chattogram.

The new warehouse will double the existing capacity at ISATL and add around 8% additional space to the existing ecosystem at Chattogram.

The construction of the new CFS has already commenced and is expected to be completed in a phased manner by the end of 2022. 

"Maersk's commitment to connect and simplify our customers' supply chains means that we look at long term solutions for problems such as the longstanding congestion within the ecosystem. We tackled the situation In 2021 by deploying an additional vessel for evacuating export loaded containers" said Angshuman Mustafi, Managing Director, Maersk Bangladesh.

"The solutions provided immediate relief to the ecosystem, but there was a need for a comprehensive solution to optimise ocean shipping, port handling and inland logistics that would benefit trade in the long term. By partnering with ISALT, we are establishing a facility that has the potential to partially decongest the system from the landside and streamline the flow of cargo in and out of Bangladesh," he added. 

Apart from adding capacity, the facility will offer several other benefits to Bangladesh's exports. Amongst others, the new facility is being built by benchmarking international best practices when it comes to safety and other compliance guidelines. It will be modern multi-storeyed facility in Chattogram which will have storage at G+2 levels.

Maersk will also offer customers Garment on Hanger facility, sorting, product audit, labelling, bar code and RFID scanning amongst others.

