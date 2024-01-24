An initiative to inspire the youth community towards Tree Planting and Mothering for a Sustainable Bangladesh relating to the SDG 13 Climate Action.

This programme is initiated by Women's Federation for World Peace Bangladesh (WFWP-BD), supported by University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) & organized by GO Girl Limited.

Ghanshyam Bhandari, Ambassador of Nepal, Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Ambassador of Norway & Sheela Pillai, Chargé d'Affaires, High Commission of the Republic of Singapore attended the event as the guest of honor and Professor Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh attended the event as the special guest.

The event was presided by Mehreen, President of WFWP Bangladesh.

The dignitaries planted trees in the event and University Students will be nursing and mothering those trees for a prolonged time.

The same approach will be followed in different Universities in following months. The Honorable dignitaries were recognized as Green Leader by WFWP Bangladesh.

They shared relevant experiences and motivational information to the students for their learning and acknowledgement of the Green Environment.

Women's Federation for World Peace Bangladesh (WFWP-BD) has introduced GREEN FEST on 30 July, 2023 which is a yearly basis agenda with a primary objective to build awareness on Green Environment, Safe Living Standards and Impact of Green on Human Qualities for youth with a sustainable objective to create Green Economy and Green Ecosystem in Bangladesh. "Youthful Roots: Planting Harmony for Tomorrow" is one of the core action plans of GREEN FEST 2023.

The Objective of the event is to raise the awareness of Green and Safe Environment with a prolonged sustainable impact through planting and mothering trees by engaging dynamic youth power, and to learn the importance of green skills for ensuring a green economy, green ecosystem and green mind in Bangladesh for a better future.

Core Action Plans of the event are planting of trees on the premises of each selected Universities, Formulate a Group of Students & a Team leader to plant & mothering trees, Accelerate the youth leadership to plant and nursing trees, monitoring and evaluation the growth of trees in significant times by advisory board, award recognition to the successful group of students as Youth Green Leader, promoting social awareness on green environment by the engagement of youth community.