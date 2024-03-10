‘Children’s Canvas: Painting My Safe World’

‘Children’s Canvas: Painting My Safe World’

Women's Federation for World Peace Bangladesh has introduced GREEN FEST on 30 July 2023 which is a yearly basis agenda with a primary objective to build awareness on Green Environment and safe living standards. 

The impact of this initiative is to accelerate Green Mind and Green Practice for Children's to make better tomorrow for their living ideals, reads a press release. 

"Children's Canvas: Painting My Safe World" this initiative is one of the core action plans of GREEN FEST 2023 organised by WFWP Bangladesh. The first edition of the program held in Moriccha Palong High School, Ukhia, Cox's Bazar supported by Prominent Private Sectors.  

David Bugden, Principal Coordinator, ISCG, was the chief guest for the program and the event was presided by the President of WFWP Bangladesh Ms. Mehreen. At the event, students were instructed to draw safe Environment and Nature, each student received a seedling for cultivation and they did clean their school premises.  

The objective of the event is to incorporate children's in learning of Green Practices to develop their Green Mind and learn the importance of Green Environment and Green Ecosystem. Core Action Plans of the event is the Drawing Competitions (Subject Environment fundamentals like "Save the Earth", "Green Environment", "Nature" etc., and exercise to "Clean your School Zone".

 

Women’s Federation for World Peace Bangladesh (WFWP-BD)

