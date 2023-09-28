Young leaders' passion, innovation invaluable in tackling climate challenges: Ambassador Haas

Corporates

UNB
28 September, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

Young leaders' passion, innovation invaluable in tackling climate challenges: Ambassador Haas

UNB
28 September, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 10:09 pm
Young leaders&#039; passion, innovation invaluable in tackling climate challenges: Ambassador Haas

Appreciating the young leaders on the climate front, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday said that their commitment to addressing the pressing climate challenges facing the world is truly commendable and inspiring.

"Everyone must do their part. I commend all the climate champions for your unwavering dedication to implementing community projects in your respective countries," he said.

On September 26-28, the US Embassy Dhaka, in collaboration with GenLab, a youth-led social enterprise, hosted youth climate activists to discuss collaboration opportunities to tackle air quality.

The 50 youth climate champions from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka joined the event.

Ambassador Haas attended the closing ceremony, inspiring the young delegates to continue their essential work in environmental conservation.

By taking action at the grassroots level and working across borders, the US ambassador said these young leaders are showing their community how they need each other for the shared prosperity.

"Your passion, dedication, and innovative thinking are invaluable assets in tackling one of the most pressing challenges of our time," ambassador Haas said.

"Keep up the fantastic work and know that the world is watching and supporting your vital efforts. Together, we can build a more sustainable and equitable world for all," he said.

The Climate Action Champions Network (CACN) is a regional Department of State-funded initiative aimed at nurturing and empowering young leaders to drive climate action in the region.

At this gathering in Dhaka, climate and environmental experts from Bangladesh and the region joined to mentor and equip the participants with resources to tackle air pollution in the Indian subcontinent.

"It's inspiring to see champions from throughout the region dedicated to addressing the urgent challenges of climate change in the Indian subcontinent. Your sustained efforts are crucial in building a sustainable and resilient future for our planet," said Haas.

He said that they all can learn from each other.

"Now more than ever, cities like Dhaka need local, regional, and international solutions to air pollution."

Addressing Dhaka's air quality issues is not only a matter of public health but also a crucial step in ensuring the city's long-term sustainability and livability, said the envoy.

The US government is strongly committed to addressing climate change through a range of ambitious initiatives and policies which align with and support global efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and transition to a more sustainable and resilient future, he said.

The US' proactive approach to climate risk modeling and preparedness is an essential component of efforts to address the challenges posed by climate change, the ambassador mentioned.

"Through this, we engage experts and stakeholders in discussions of climate change impacts, which include more frequent and severe weather events, rising temperatures, increase in the sea-level, and changing precipitation patterns," he said.

The Biden-Harris administration has unveiled a comprehensive set of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat the climate crisis that included rejoining the Paris Agreement, clean energy infrastructure, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, environmental justice, regulatory actions, climate diplomacy, carbon pricing, and financial incentives.

"We support young climate champions making a significant and positive difference in the fight against climate change," said the US envoy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, "Climate is not a trading card, it's our future."

But he and President Biden also make clear that no country can solve the climate crisis alone, Haas said.

young generation / Peter Haas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS