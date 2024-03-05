Dr Yunus, Opportunity International CTO discuss possible collaboration at US ambassador's dinner

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was hosted by US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at a dinner on Monday (4 March) to meet with Greg Nelson, Chief Technology Officer of Opportunity International.

The organisation promotes and implements microfinance programmes around the world.

They discussed the health programmes of Grameen and Opportunity International and possible collaboration between the two organisations, said the Yunus Centre on Tuesday (5 March).

Amy Haas, Laurie Nelson and Nurjahan Begum, executive vice chairman of Grameen Shikhha, were present on the occasion.

US Ambassador Haas on his LinkedIn posted, "It was an incredible privilege to speak with the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muhammad Yunus and Nurjahan Begum about their remarkable work towards improving the lives of people worldwide. Their contributions have made a significant impact and continue to inspire us all. Thank you for the work you do."

Yunus / Bangladesh / Peter Haas

