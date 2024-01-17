Peter Haas says he looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh

Bangladesh

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. TBS Sketch
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. TBS Sketch

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Wednesday said he looks forward to working closely with Bangladesh in the coming months on issues of mutual importance.

He mentioned climate, expanding business opportunities, and other areas of cooperation to advance the relations.

"I look forward to working very closely in the coming months to advance our mutual interest," he told reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said it was an opportunity to talk about the future of the US-Bangladesh relationship.

Later, the foreign minister met EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.

