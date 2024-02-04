Bangladesh, US pledge cooperation in the fight against climate change

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 02:53 pm

Bangladesh and the United States have committed to collaborating in the fight against climate change, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (4 February).

The remark came following a meeting with US Ambassador Peter D Haas which was aimed at solidifying the partnership between the two countries and exploring new avenues for collaboration, reads a press release.

During the meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital, Minister Saber and  Ambassador Haas discussed various issues of mutual priorities and expressed optimism about fostering a close partnership in the years ahead.

Ambassador Haas acknowledged some divergences in opinions on certain issues but affirmed the United States' commitment to collaborating with Bangladesh, particularly in combating climate change. 

The commitment extends towards fortifying the partnership to assist Bangladesh in achieving its climate objectives. 

They underscored the significance of expanding collaborative efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and bolster Bangladesh's ability to adapt to climate change impacts.

