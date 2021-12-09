WaterAid willing to support garment factories in sustainable water use

WaterAid expressed interest in supporting garment factories with training in using water more efficiently to save the precious natural resource.

A delegation of WaterAid Bangladesh led by Country Director Hasin Jahan met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday.

They discussed possible avenues of collaboration between WaterAid and BGMEA, especially in the area of sustainable use of water in the garment industry of Bangladesh.

The UK-based organisation is also willing to assist the factories with technical know-how about rainwater harvesting.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said responsible water use is essential in the current situation in order to protect the environment, thus saving the planet and people.

"Apart from using modern water-efficient technologies in the production process, we also need to raise awareness among employees and workers in garment factories to reduce waste of water," he added.

Shahidullah Azim, Vice President, BGMEA; Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director, Policy & Advocacy; Faysal Abbas, Head of Communications, Media and Campaigns; and Shadma Malik, Communications Officer, WaterAid were present at the meeting.