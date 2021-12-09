WaterAid willing to support garment factories in sustainable water use

Corporates

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:56 pm

Related News

WaterAid willing to support garment factories in sustainable water use

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 08:56 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

WaterAid expressed interest in supporting garment factories with training in using water more efficiently to save the precious natural resource. 

A delegation of WaterAid Bangladesh led by Country Director Hasin Jahan met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday. 

They discussed possible avenues of collaboration between WaterAid and BGMEA, especially in the area of sustainable use of water in the garment industry of Bangladesh.

The UK-based organisation is also willing to assist the factories with technical know-how about rainwater harvesting. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said responsible water use is essential in the current situation in order to protect the environment, thus saving the planet and people. 

"Apart from using modern water-efficient technologies in the production process, we also need to raise awareness among employees and workers in garment factories to reduce waste of water," he added.

Shahidullah Azim, Vice President, BGMEA; Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director, Policy & Advocacy; Faysal Abbas, Head of Communications, Media and Campaigns; and Shadma Malik, Communications Officer, WaterAid were present at the meeting.

WaterAid / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study