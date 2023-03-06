WaterAid, CRP sign MoU to collaborate on water project

Corporates

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 01:25 pm

Related News

WaterAid, CRP sign MoU to collaborate on water project

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

WaterAid and the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a project titled "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services" on 5 March.

The agreement was signed by WaterAid Country Director  Hasin Jahan and CRP Executive Director Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

The collaboration aims to achieve two main objectives: implementing climate-resilient rainwater harvesting technology for sustainable water use and establishing an effective operation and maintenance mechanism to ensure the longevity of the installed infrastructure and its benefits.

The initiative will be operational in the Savar campus of CRP, for five years from the date of signing, ending on 4 March 2028.

Valerie Taylor, Founder and Coordinator, CRP, Md Khairul Islam, Regional Director, South Asia, WaterAid, Shah Md Ataur Rahman, Chief of Administration, CRP, Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director – Policy and Advocacy, WaterAid; and other respected officials from both organizations were present physically and virtually on the occasion.

CRP Executive Director Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain expressed his gratitude for the partnership with WaterAid, which provides opportunities for enhancing their environmental portfolio, capacity development, and will help establish CRP as a replicable model for other stakeholders.

Water / WaterAid / CRP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

2h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

4h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

17h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

16h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

19h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college