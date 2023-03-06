WaterAid, CRP sign MoU to collaborate on water project

WaterAid and the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a project titled "Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services" on 5 March.

The agreement was signed by WaterAid Country Director Hasin Jahan and CRP Executive Director Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

The collaboration aims to achieve two main objectives: implementing climate-resilient rainwater harvesting technology for sustainable water use and establishing an effective operation and maintenance mechanism to ensure the longevity of the installed infrastructure and its benefits.

The initiative will be operational in the Savar campus of CRP, for five years from the date of signing, ending on 4 March 2028.

Valerie Taylor, Founder and Coordinator, CRP, Md Khairul Islam, Regional Director, South Asia, WaterAid, Shah Md Ataur Rahman, Chief of Administration, CRP, Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director – Policy and Advocacy, WaterAid; and other respected officials from both organizations were present physically and virtually on the occasion.

CRP Executive Director Dr Mohammad Sohrab Hossain expressed his gratitude for the partnership with WaterAid, which provides opportunities for enhancing their environmental portfolio, capacity development, and will help establish CRP as a replicable model for other stakeholders.