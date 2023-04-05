Walton provides up to 20% discount on computer items for Eid

Bangladeshi technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited announced up to 20% discounts on its computer products and accessories including laptops, desktops and all-in-one PCs on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Under "Eid Ullash Offer," customers can buy computer items from Walton's online sales platforms E-Plaza and Digi-Tech websites and get the discount. The benefits are available until 30 April, 2023.

Touhidur Rahman Raad, chief business officer of Walton Computer Product, said," Walton Digi-Tech Industries is the only company in Bangladesh that produces and markets various computer items including laptops, desktops and tabs in the country. Walton is providing the technology products to customers with affordable prices that plays important role in the digitalization process of the country. We are providing various benefits throughout the year so that customers can easily get digital devices. In continuation of the initiative, Walton Computer has announced the Eid Ullash Offer for customers."

He also said that to avail up to 20% discount, customers can place order for computer items from e-plaza (https://cutt.ly/h4ORA3L) and Walton Digi-Tech Industries' website (https://cutt.ly/x4ORCoA) staying at home. They can also enjoy the offer on products purchased with six-month EMI facilities (with card payment).

In addition, customers will get free home delivery service on the products ordered from Walton Digi-Tech's website.

Walton Computer is now manufacturing and marketing 44 kinds of technology products of 17 categories under 32 brand names. Various customer benefits, including cash discount, EMI and installment facilities, exchange offers and so many are being provided on the purchase of Walton computer products and accessories throughout the year.

At present, Walton has various model and featured Laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, Android and Windows TAB, monitor, projector, interactive display, printer, tonner, UPS, CCTV, access control, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, WiFi router, network switch, USB hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, earphone, headphone, SSD, external SSD, RAM, cooler, power supply, PCBA, memory card, power bank, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pad, USB, type C and HDMI cable and converter, electric bike etc.

Customers are having up to 2 years after sales service on Walton laptop and up to 3 years on desktop.