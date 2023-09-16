Walton Plaza holds nationwide dengue awareness campaign

Country's largest electronics, electrical and IT products sales and service providing company 'Walton Plaza' conducted an awareness campaign across the country against dengue, which is wreaking havoc across the country.

The nationwide campaign included holding rallies, cleaning activities and discussion programmes, reads a press release.

The dengue awareness function was simultaneously started with awareness rallies at all 645 Walton Plazas across the country at 11am on Monday last with the slogan of 'Kreta Tumi Aponjon, Ghor Bipodeo Tomar Amra Sathi Sarakhon'.

How to control the population of Aedes mosquitoes, how to protect human beings from dengue curse and what to do after getting infected with dengue were included in the awareness programme, along with bearing various placards, banners, festoons and leaflets on hands.

Walton Plaza branches across the country conducted cleaning activities at the respective premises and adjacent areas, premises of schools-colleges, under construction building areas as well as all other places thought to be the biggest sources of Aedes mosquitoes.

In a bid to create awareness among the mass people, different open discussion programmes were also held at the educational institutions in Rajshahi, Khulna, Gopalganj, Bogura, Rajbari and Bagerhat attended by local politicians, renowned personalities, students and guardians.

Walton Plaza CEO Mohammad Rayhan said, "Walton Plaza does not run business only, it also conducts different welfare activities related to the society and the humankind. During the corona pandemic, Walton Plaza provided free hand sanitizer, face mask, hand gloves, safety goggles and PPEs all over the country.

"Apart from that Walton Plaza has already provided over Tk32 lakh financial assistance to more than 100 families on the death of the hire-purchase customers and any member of their families. These facilities were given under the company's 'Hire Purchase and Family Protection Policy' of Walton Plaza."

He also said, "We should be aware of dengue and it's our responsibility to alert others as well. It's not desired that we will lose our beloved ones. That's why Walton Plaza is creating awareness among the mass people by initiating various steps across the country and these activities will be continued.