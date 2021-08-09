Ushopbd to deliver authentic, affordable products to consumers’ doorsteps

Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. (UBL) launched e-commerce site- "Ushopbd.com" to make authentic and quality products easily accessible and affordable for its customers.

Ushopbd.com offers authentic Unilever products like Lifebuoy, Sunsilk, Dove, Tresemme, Wheel, Rin, Surf Excel, Glow and Lovely, Ponds, etc., with nationwide home delivery. The platform also guarantees authentic products and promises to make everyone's shopping experience with everyday low prices and offers, said a press release.

Afzal Hasan Khan, Marketing Director, Beauty and Personal Care of Unilever Bangladesh said, 'Ushopbd.com guarantees the authenticity of the products and gives consumers the peace of mind. I am sure that they will find this new way of purchasing our brands convenient and useful.'

Ushopbd was first introduced as an internal Unilever platform in August 2019 and Later, in February 2021, the platform was officially re-launched with improved features and user experience.