Unilever Bangladesh employees donate their salary for Eid fundraising 

Corporates

Press Release
18 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

Unilever Bangladesh employees donate their salary for Eid fundraising 

Press Release
18 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 07:24 pm

The employees of Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) have voluntarily donated a portion of their salary to support underprivileged families to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr this year. 

The donation drive was part of Unilever's employee volunteering programme that allows employees to be associated with community development and sustainability projects and live their life purpose. Through the employee salary contribution 230 families will receive essential food items, reads a press release.

During Eid season, many families struggle to buy necessary food products and miss out on the joy of the holy occasion. This year, due to rising inflation, many families are facing additional challenges. To distribute food for the underprivileged families, UBL has partnered with two non-profit organisations, Utsho Bangladesh and Spreeha. UBL employees will also volunteer their time to distribute the products before the Eid day.

Shamima Akhter, director, Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications, UBL, said, "Unilever Bangladesh has been part of the country's journey since its inception, and we believe what is good for the country is good for Unilever. As Unilever thrives on building an equitable and inclusive society, our company, brands and people always take bold and required steps in every situation. The spirit of Eid is of caring for the members of our society, and hence we collaborated with Utsho Bangladesh and Spreeha to share the joy of Eid with the less fortunate members of our society."

Ramadan donation campaign aims for a healthy society that will help UBL grow as well," she added.

UBL will continue taking initiatives that gives back to the community to foster empathy, innovation, and growth.  
 

Uniliver

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

6h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

6h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

7h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

3h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

3h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

9h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away