Unilever Consumer Care Limited donates Tk4 Lakh to CRP

Corporates

Press Release
26 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 05:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) donated Tk4 lakh to improve the nutritional needs of young residential students at the Center for the Rehabilitation of the Paralyzed (CRP), a treatment and rehabilitation institution for people with disabilities.

KSM Minhaj, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of UCL, handed over the cheque to Shah Md Ataur Rahman, chief of Administration, CRP and Abdullah Al Zubair, principal, William and Mary Taylor School, reads a press release.

Shamima Akhter, director, Corporate Affairs, Partnerships, and Communications at Unilever Bangladesh (UBL), and other top representatives from the organisations were also present at this time.

