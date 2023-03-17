Pepsodent organises free dental camp

Pepsodent and Sensitive Expert by Pepsodent have organized a month-long dental camp like every year in 30 districts including Dhaka.

The free dental camp started on 11 February and will end on 20 March on World Oral Health Day, reads a press release.

According to the release, 765,800 people have received consultations in these free dental camps from specialist dentists, and since 2018, Pepsodent and Sensitive Expert by Pepsodent have provided almost 4 million people with free dental care with the collaboration of certified dentists of Bangladesh Dental Society (BDS).

Photo: Courtesy

Pepsodent said, "This year, we aim to serve almost 1 million people with free dental care. Hence 3,574 BDS-certified dentists are working tirelessly in 330 camps all over the country."

Pepsodent urged people to consult with dentists in their Free Dental Camp programme for free to keep a confident smile and healthy teeth.