UNYSAB's 'Eid For Street Children' event brings joy to orphaned and special needs children 

Corporates

Press Release
01 April, 2024, 09:40 pm
01 April, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

UNYSAB, United Nations Youth and Students Association of Bangladesh, recently launched a heartwarming initiative titled "Eid for Street Children 2024" in Dhaka.

The event, held at the Leedo Foundation, aimed to bring joy and essential support to orphaned and special needs street children. "At UNYSAB, we believe every child deserves a joyful Eid, regardless of their background. 'Eid for Streets Children' ensures that even children with special needs can experience the festivities in a comfortable and inclusive environment," said Md. Jahidul Islam, the President of UNYSAB. It was a testament to UNYSAB's commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and spreading happiness during special occasions like Ramadan.

On 29-03-2024, a dedicated team from UNYSAB, visited Leedo Foundation orphanage with excitement and anticipation. The children greeted them with smiles and enthusiasm, eager to engage in the day's festivities. Amidst the distribution of clothing items tailored to each child's needs, UNYSAB members played interactive games, fostering laughter and camaraderie among the child while the henna activity not only provided a creative outlet for self-expression but also served as a meaningful cultural experience for the children, fostering a sense of pride and appreciation for their heritage.

The 'Eid For Streets Children' event reflects commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and spreading joy during special occasions like Ramadan. By partnering with Leedo Foundation, we were able to create meaningful experiences for these children and leave a lasting impact.

In addition to the clothing distribution, games and cultural henna activity a delicious Iftar meal was shared, symbolizing unity and generosity. Through these efforts, UNYSAB and Leedo Foundation demonstrated their dedication to supporting vulnerable children and promoting inclusivity within society.

'Eid For Streets Children' not only provides essential resources but also creates moments of happiness and belonging for our children."The success of the "Eid for Street Children" underscores UNYSAB's ongoing efforts to serve the community and promote the values of empathy and solidarity. 

As the holy month of Ramadan continues, UNYSAB remains steadfast in its mission to empower and uplift those in need.

UNYSAB

