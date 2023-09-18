UNYSAB Rajshahi Division to organise 'Dream Orange Season V'

The United Nations Youth and Student Association of Bangladesh (UNYSAB), Rajshahi Division will host their flagship event "Dream Orange" on 22 September. This year marks the fifth season of this enlightening workshop.

It is an event designed to empower students with knowledge, particularly in technical education, to prepare them for the opportunities that await upon graduation, reads a press release.

The event is now in full swing, and the UNYSAB booth is open at Tukitaki Chattar of Rajshahi University from 9:00am to 4:00pm. It serves as a hub of information, registration, and a welcoming space for students eager to enhance their skills and knowledge.

One key aspect of Dream Orange Season V is the series of workshops on four vital topics, each featuring an esteemed speaker from the relevant sector. These workshops promise to provide invaluable insights and guidance to the attending students.

Md Zahidul Islam, territory sales manager of Reckitt Bangladesh Company, will enlighten students about the fundamentals of case analysis. His wealth of experience will undoubtedly inspire aspiring analysts.

Rashed Mollah, tax manager of Unilever Bangladesh, will share his valuable experiences gained from the world of multinational companies, providing students with a glimpse into the corporate world.

Habibur Rahman Patwari, a representative of UNDP of the United Nations, Bangladesh, will take students on a journey through the United Nations, highlighting the organisation's global impact.

Muhammad Mamun Mia, a consultant of the World Bank Bangladesh, will provide students with valuable insights into career opportunities at the World Bank, a globally recognised institution.

The Dream Orange Season V programme details have been meticulously planned. The event is scheduled for 22 September and will take place in the Dean's Complex at the University of Rajshahi. The sessions will run from 9:00am to 6:00pm, promising a full day of learning and inspiration.

As Dream Orange Season V unfolds, it is evident that UNYSAB Rajshahi Division's dedication to knowledge dissemination and student development remains unwavering. Their commitment to empowering the youth and students of Rajshahi is an exemplary endeavour, one that resonates with the values of growth, leadership, and community engagement.

UNYSAB Rajshahi Division invites all aspiring students and knowledge enthusiasts to join them at Dream Orange Season V, a journey towards a brighter, more knowledgeable future.