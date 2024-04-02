UNYSAB Rajshahi Division brings smiles to hundreds of street children

The United Nations Youth and Students Association of Bangladesh, Rajshahi Division has always been a committed advocate of social awareness, and as such it maintains a permanent contribution in this field.

In recent years, "Eid for Street Children" has become one of UNYSAB's signature annual events. UNYSAB invites Bangladesh's active youth to participate in this program, which demonstrates the remarkable role they can play in today's society, reads a press release.

This year, the 'Eid for Street Children 2024' program started its preparations from the beginning of March. It was quite challenging because of Ramadan but the dedicated volunteers were relentless in their efforts. On March 11, UNYSAB officially launched the program for this year. Since then volunteers have been raising funds for underprivileged children from various locations around the university campus and adjacent areas through Crowdfunding, Student hall funding, and Personal funding.

The event took place on Friday, 22 March at 10:00 AM in the dean's complex of Rajshahi University. The program started with the official documentary of UNYSAB and afterward, there were recitation opportunities for the children. Through this noble initiative around 100 underprivileged children from the city received new clothes and other Eid accessories such as Shemai, Sweets, Milk, and Noodles were distributed among the children and their families by UNYSAB Rajshahi Division.

Professor Md. Sadequl Arefin from the Department of Social work the Rajshahi University attended the program as chief guest and Assistant Professor Tanzil Bhuiyan from the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management the Rajshahi university was the special guest. UNYSAB alumni members Sumaiya Islam Urmi, Apurbo kormokar and Jannatul Mawa Pegion were also present.

At 11:30 AM, Professor Md. Sadequl Arefin initiated the distribution of new clothes and Eid gifts among the children, bringing smiles to their faces. Witnessing the happiness of the children, UNYSAB volunteers were inspired to continue their efforts in the future.

After gift distribution, Professor Md. Sadequl Arefin expressed admiration for UNYSAB's work, emphasizing its contribution not only to skill development but also to fostering social responsibility. He praised the volunteers for their dedication to bringing smiles to the faces of underprivileged children. Assistant professor Tanzil Bhuiyan also appreciated all the volunteers of Unysab.

Alumni members expressed gratitude for being part of such a program, emphasizing the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for all children in society.

In closing remarks, UNYSAB Rajshahi Division's Regional Secretary Aktaruzzaman Babu thanked everyone for contributing to the happiness of the children. Around 1:00 pm, the children were safely sent to their homes.