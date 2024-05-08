Probe body finds prima facie evidence to support sexual harassment allegations against Naadir Junaid

Dr Naadir Junaid, a professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, has been relieved from his position following a fact-finding committee's discovery of preliminary evidence of sexual harassment and psychological abuse of female students within his department.

At the same time, the committee formed by the university found the preliminary truth of the complaint of sexual harassment of a female student brought against another teacher named Mohammad Ferdous of the applied mathematics department of the university.

The fact-finding committee has forwarded both cases to the university's anti-sexual harassment cell for further investigation, and both teachers have been temporarily absolved until the investigations end.

These decisions came after a syndicate, the highest body of the University, meeting held at the Nawab Nabab Ali Chowdhury Senate building of the university at 7pm on Tuesday (7 May).

The syndicate has directed the anti-sexual harassment cell to complete the investigation within next two months.