UCB signs bancassurance agreement with Eastland Insurance Company Ltd

Corporates

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 06:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) signed a bancassurance agreement with Eastland Insurance Company Limited today (12 May) at the corporate office of the bank.

As per the agreement, UCB will be able to sell non-life insurance products of Eastland Insurance Company Limited to bank's customers, reads a press release.

This agreement will also facilitate Eastland Insurance Company Limited to reach a significant number of UCB customers.  

Arif Quadri, managing director & CEO of UCB and Shahid-E-Monzoor Morshed, CEO of Eastland Insurance Company Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, additional managing director & company secretary of UCB; Mohammed Khorshed Alam, deputy managing director of UCB; Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman, head of Retail Business Division of UCB; ATM Tajmilur Rahman, chief bancassurance officer of UCB and Md Shariar Siddque, deputy managing director of Eastland Insurance Company Limited ; Aminul Islam, deputy managing director of Eastland Insurance Company Limited and other officials from both the organisations were present at the ceremony.

United Commercial Bank (UCB) / Eastland Insurance Company Ltd / Bangladesh

