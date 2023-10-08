Union BD Consumer Ltd Annual Sales Conference 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Annual Sales Conference 2022 of the reputed organisation Union BD Consumer Ltd. was held recently with all the sales representatives, officers and employees. 

The program begins with the recitation of the Holy Quran. At that time, all the directors, shareholders and all the officers of the organisation were present, including the honourable managing director of the organisation, Mr Md Jafar Imam.

Best Sales Achiever Awards and Prizes were presented at the event and the current activities and future sales plans of Union BD Consumers Ltd. were also highlighted. Also, the event concluded in a joyful atmosphere with a cultural program and raffle draw for all the participants.
 

