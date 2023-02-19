FBS Music Wing hosts Falgun Sangeet Utshab 1429

Education

Press Release
19 February, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 12:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

FBS Music Wing, the only music club of the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) at the University of Dhaka, presented an upbeat musical gathering titled "ফাল্গুন সঙ্গীত উৎসব ১৪২৯" on 14 Feb 2023, reads a press release. 

The concert started at 2 pm with performances from the club members. Everyone in the crowd was having a great time, evident by their enthusiastic applause at every musical riff.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The festivities at University of Dhaka were clearly visible to anyone walking the grounds. The program drifted to an end with a performance from the guest band "Shohojia". Everyone at the gathering was overjoyed with the songs and some wonderful memories. The program ended at 7:30pm.

People around the premises were thrilled to attend this joyful event and share frames wearing saree punjabi with their kith and kin.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, presided as the event's chief guest, and Ms. Pallabi Siddiqua presided as the proud moderator of the FBS Music Wing.

Dr. Moyeen addressed his content by appreciating the arrangements and cultural significance in an individual's life. Finally, he had the crowds under his spell by singing a lyrical ode to the festivities.

FBS was established in 2015 by a group of talented students and today it has a team of 70 members, including organizers, creative specialists and the most talented musicians of the business faculty and has been regular in hosting big concerts on the first day of Falgun.

