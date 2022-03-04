IMF executive board concludes 2021 Article IV consultation with Bangladesh

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation1 with Bangladesh on 2 March 2022.

Bangladesh has made substantial progress in its first 50 years of independence. Since 2010, per capita real GDP growth, averaging 5 percent annually, has resulted in a steady decline in poverty, with increasing access to education and healthcare.

According to a press release, Bangladesh met the UN criteria to graduate from the category of Least Developed Countries in February 2021.

Macroeconomic policies in recent years have been successful in keeping inflation stable, debt to-GDP low, and external buffers adequate.

The authorities reacted quickly and decisively to address the economic fallout of the pandemic. Entering the crisis with macroeconomic stability, the authorities announced support packages worth Tk 1.9 trillion (or 6 percent of GDP) with space from curtailing non-priority current spending and suspending low-priority capital projects. Vaccination, dragged down by initial supply shortages, is catching up.

GDP grew by 3.5 percent in FY20 reflecting a sharp contraction in exports, remittances, and imports at the onset of the pandemic, and a nationwide lockdown that decreased domestic activity. Growth is estimated to have picked up to 5 percent in FY21 supported by a rebound in exports reflecting the recovery of external demand from main trading partners, high take-up of stimulus packages by the export sector, and a partial exemption of the RMG sector from the second-round lockdowns. Remittances surpassed pre-crisis levels, supporting consumption and moderating the current account (CA) deficit to 1.3 percent of GDP in FY21 from 1.7 percent in FY20.

Growth is expected to pick up to 6.6 percent in FY22 supported by a robust rebound in exports, continued implementation of the stimulus packages, and accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. Headline CPI inflation is projected to rise to 5.9 percent in FY22 driven by higher international commodity prices.

The fiscal deficit is projected to peak at 6.1 percent of GDP in FY22 as the authorities increase pandemic-related spending. The CA deficit is projected to widen to 2.4 percent of GDP in FY22 as imports rebound and remittances moderate. The uncertainty around the outlook remains high and risks are tilted to the downside.