Fantasy Kingdom: Getaway from the urban chaos

Corporates

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 11:36 am

Related News

Fantasy Kingdom: Getaway from the urban chaos

Besides the main attraction of the Fantasy Kingdom which are the Dry parks, Water  Kingdom, Heritage Park, and Extreme Racing, the complex has many more facilities which provide one-stop solutions for all sources of recreation and entertainment

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 11:36 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recreation is needed source for productivity and effective outcomes. To keep going with the daily hectic urban lifestyle everyone needs some kind of fun in their life. Annual Picnic,  family day out, corporate day out or concerts are the things that every person hopes to enjoy with their loved ones, colleagues, or friends throughout the year. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To enjoy this gate away from city life Fantasy Kingdom is the best solution that people need.  What could be better than a day starting with a stress-free morning, exciting rides, lunch with co-workers, playing and winning games, and ending the day with a BBQ party? All these can be possible inside the Fantasy Kingdom Complex

Fantasy Kingdom Complex is Bangladesh's first world-class theme park. The complex consists of Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Heritage Park, Xtreme  Racing, and Resort Atlantis. It was designated as a tourist spot by the  Government in 2002.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to a press release, it is not a place that has only rides for recreation, unlike other parks. Besides the main attraction of the Fantasy Kingdom which are Dry parks, Water  Kingdom, Heritage Park, and Extreme Racing, the complex has many more facilities which provide one-stop solutions for all sources of recreation and entertainment and these features made Fantasy Kingdom complex different from others. 

As the Fantasy Kingdom is a place for recreation for people of all ages and groups, they have many options and services along with the rides. Corporate people, many reputed and renowned organizations, banks, multinational companies choose Fantasy Kingdom to arrange their corporate day out or annual picnic to escape a day from monotonous daily life. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

People can enjoy and arrange live entertainment like Corporate Day Out, School picnic, Meetings, Seminars and Events, Wedding Party, Birthday Party, Concerts, DJ  Shows and last but not the least BBQ Party.To arrange these events Fantasy Kingdom Complex has various Facilities like Convention Hall,  Party centre, Restaurants, Resorts.

Fantasy Kingdom Complex Includes: 

Convention Hall: 

∙ Lia Convention Hall & Restaurant 

∙ Party Centre Convention Hall 

Restaurants: 

∙ Lia Convention Hall & Restaurant 

∙ Ashulia Castle 

∙ Water Tower Cafe 

∙ Aqua Restaurant 

Resort: 

∙ Resort Atlantis 

Other Facilities: 

∙ Live BBQ Station 

∙ Stages with proper sound systems for Cultural Programs 

∙ DJ Shows 

∙ 3D Movie theatre 

Alongside these Convention Hall and Restaurants, people also can hold their program in the Heritage Corner, Skill Zone, Parking C which have the capacity of a large number of people. 

Fantasy Kingdom Complex also provides a wide range of food menu including Chinese food and people also have the buffet option for a large number of people. All the arrangements are made by the operations team of Fantasy Kingdom so the clients do not have to take any hassle. All they have to do is provide their information of the events they want to arrange, book the suitable food menu, and place of their choice.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Corporate people have many recreational activities to do along with enjoying the rides. The  Fantasy Kingdom has enough equipment to arrange a variety of Games like Musical chairs,  Pillow passing games, and other games of your choice. 

So, if you want to spend proper quality time with your colleagues and co-workers without worrying about going to separate places for separate purposes then you have Fantasy Kingdom  Complex to lean on. Just call on the number that is mentioned on Fantasy Kingdom's website to book for your desired events and spend a day without worrying about the work.

Fantasy Kingdom / Press Release

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

2h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

3h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

3h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

16h | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

18h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

18h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business