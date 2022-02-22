SSLCOMMERZ receives the first-ever NOC for WLAMA license from Bangladesh Bank

For the first time in the country, Bangladesh Bank has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to SSLCOMMERZ in order to spread merchant payment services nationwide as a White Label Merchant Acquirer on 20 February 2022.

According to a press release, through the WLAMA license, Bangladesh Bank is allowing non-banking private sector entities to setup the necessary infrastructure in the country for enabling merchant payment services to reach up to the remotest villages empowering MSMEs/SMEs. This historic step towards financial inclusion will help transform our society into a cashless one and thus ultimately actualizing the dream of Digital Bangladesh.

The NOC was handed over to Group Advisor Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury of SSLCOMMERZ by Ms. Rafeza Akhter Kanta, Deputy General Manager, Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank at the premises of Bangladesh Bank. Other high officials from SSLCOMMERZ and Bangladesh Bank were also present during the NOC handover.