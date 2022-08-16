ULAB, US Embassy conduct joint first aid training

ULAB, US Embassy conduct joint first aid training

The United States Pacific Command Augmentation Team (PACOM) conducted a 'Train the Trainer' First Aid Responder seminar for the ULAB staff. 

Through the training ULAB staff learned several life-saving techniques including controlling bleeding, treating burns and snake bites, providing CPR, and much more, reads a press release.

As a result of this training, ULAB will have a pool of first aid trainers and responders available on campus at all times to assist and provide lifesaving care during medical emergencies.

United States Pacific Command (PACOM) Augmentation Team from the Embassy of the United States of America in Bangladesh conducted the first aid training at ULAB. 

A total of 12 people from ULAB were chosen to take part in this seminar, where they were given real-life training on how to use first aid and give life support when needed. 

The seminar consisted of 9 sessions which began from December 2021 and ended in August 2022. 

ULAB

