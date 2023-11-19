ULAB set to host Hult Prize 2023-2024

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is hosting the Hult Prize competition for the fourth time.

Registration for the Hult Prize 2023-2024 OnCampus round commenced on Sunday (12 November), reads a press release.

The registration process, both online and offline, will continue for a whole month.

This year, the challenge is 'UNLIMITED!', which invites the participants to pitch any idea for a social enterprise if it is aligned with at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Istiaque Ahmed Eshan, the campus director of Hult Prize 2023/2024 at ULAB, shared, "Unlike last years, this year participants get to choose any industry they wish to work with. There is no limit this time, resulting in boundless options to choose from."

The Hult Prize is an annual, year-long global competition that urges young entrepreneurs to solve the world's most pressing social issues related to the SDGs by creating social ventures. Every year, one team receives 1.0 million US dollars in funding for turning their best idea into reality.