ULAB holds CSE hackathon

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering organised a CSE Hackathon on Thursday (23 March) at the ULAB main campus.

The event showcased various projects on machine learning, blockchain, robotics, IoT, and other technologies, reads a press release.

In the Hackathon category, the project "IoT-based Smart AFO for Patients with Gait Imbalance" became the champion, while the projects "Bangla Sign Language Recognition using Cusbon Dataset" and "Green House Monitoring with Roof Control" became the first and second runner-up, respectively.

In the Ideathon category, the project titled "Relief Matte" became the champion, while the projects "AID Nexus" and "ReEEDP: Reliable and Energy Efficiency Routing Protocol for UAV" became the first and second runner-up, respectively.

The winners were awarded Crests and Certificates at the Prize Giving Ceremony, which was attended by the Chief Guest, Ratan-Hasan Rahman, MD of Data Soft Manufacturing & Assembly Inc Ltd, the dean of SSE, Prof Dr M Mofazzal Hossain, the acting head of CSE, Prof Dr Muhammad Golam Kibria, the chair of the CSE Hackathon, Dr Nafees Mansoor, judges, faculty members, and students.

The CSE Hackathon was supported by the UCPC, IoT Lab, IEEE ULAB SB, IEEE CS ULAB SBC, and WIE AG-ULAB.