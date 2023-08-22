UGC, IAU hold skill development workshop on d-document use and its implementation

22 August, 2023
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 11:58 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC), in collaboration with Islamic Arabic University (IAU), has organised a workshop titled "Skill Development Training on Use and Implementation of D-Document."

The workshop, aimed at fostering skill enhancement and the utilisation of digital documents, was conducted at the Commission's auditorium, reads a press release.

Participants in the workshop are expected to acquire valuable skills in utilising digital documents effectively, contributing to the broader goal of technological advancement in educational institutions across Bangladesh.

The distinguished gathering at the event was chaired by Islamic Arabic University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Abdur Rashid and attended by Professor Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, a respected member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission. 

Other notable participants included UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman, Director of the IMCT (Information, Media, and Communication Technology) Department Md Sultan Mahmud Bhuiyan, and Islamic Arabic University Registrar Mohammad Kamrul Islam.

During the opening ceremony, the vice chancellor underscored the pivotal role this event, supervised by the UGC, would play in advancing the infrastructure of Madrasa education. 

He expressed optimism that the officials of the Islamic Arabic University would actively partake in this training to enhance their skills, which would subsequently accelerate the university's activities.

Furthermore, he affirmed the Islamic Arabic University's commitment to contributing to the realisation of the prime minister's vision of building a "Smart Bangladesh." He emphasised that the university aims to be at the forefront of this initiative, fostering the technical advancement of various educational institutions, including Madrasa institutions.

