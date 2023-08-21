UCB organises agricultural entrepreneurship training in Dinajpur, Gaibandha

21 August, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 04:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day long agricultural entrepreneurship skills development training has been held in Dinajpur at the Brac learning center auditorium today.

The training has been hold under the initiative of Agro-CSR Project 2023 'Voroshar Notun Janala' to provide support to agriculture sector as part of social responsibility of United Commercial Bank PlC (UCB) as per direction of the Bangladesh Bank, reads a press statement on Monday (21 August).

More than 360 agricultural entrepreneurs from 13 upazilas were present in the training.

Speaking as the chief guest in the opening ceremony, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director and company secretary of UCB, said, "We are working in an effort so that farmers can produce and market their desired crops by availing hassle free banking services.

"That's why we named our project 'Voroshar Notun Janala'. We mainly want to instill confidence in the minds of marginal farmers. We are working towards that goal."

Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati O Manus programme, Pranab Saha, editor of private television DBC News, Abul Kalam Azad, head of Brand Marketing & Corporate Affairs, Md Mohsinur Rahman, head of SME Banking and other officials of the bank spoke at the event.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a daylong training was held at SKS Inn Resort in Gaibandha with the presence of 215 agro-entrepreneurs from seven upazilas of Gaibandha district.

In this training session, financial and managerial issues were discussed for development of entrepreneurial skills. Apart from this, ways to reduce the existing 'distance' between agricultural entrepreneurs and financial institutions, to expand the scope of humanitarian financing on easy terms and conditions for the development of advanced and prosperous agriculture are also discussed.

As per the directives of the Bangladesh Bank, UCB has taken the initiative to implement the agricultural support scheme 'Voroshar Notun Janala' this year as part of its social responsibility. The aim of this project is to ensure food security of the country, ensure better nutritional quality and promote climate resilient sustainable agriculture.

BESAFE foundation is working as a partner in the implementation of this project of UCB.

