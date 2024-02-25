Training held for 250 agri-entrepreneurs in Chandpur under UCB project

A day-long skill development training program for agricultural entrepreneurs from 8 upazilas of Chandpur district was successfully conducted at Puran Bazar Degree College Auditorium in Chandpur.

The training program was organized under the agricultural support scheme of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB), titled 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala'.

The event was graced by the honourable presence of Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP as the chief guest, while Jishnu Roy Choudhury, Advisor to upay-UCB presided over the program. The training also witnessed the participation of esteemed guests including ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director, and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC; Rezaul Karim Siddique, popular presenter of BTV's agriculture-based show 'Mati O Manush' & an agricultural analyst; Kamrul Hasan, Deputy Commissioner of Chandpur; Md. Zillur Rahman, Mayor of Chandpur, Additional Police Superintendent (Sadar Circle) Yasir Arafat, and Ratan Kumar Mojumdar Principal of Puran Bazar Degree College among others.

Dr. Dipu Moni, MP emphasized the importance of agriculture in Bangladesh's economy and praised the UCB's corporate social responsibility in supporting agriculture through the " Bhoroshar Notun Janala" project. She expressed hope that if other banks also undertake similar initiatives, transformative changes in agriculture would be possible.

Dr. Dipu Moni further stated that involving the youth in agriculture is essential for its development into a profitable profession, as there is no alternative to creating agricultural entrepreneurs. Banks can play a crucial role in creating such entrepreneurs. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasized that no inch of land should remain uncultivated. Proper utilization of this sector will propel Bangladesh further ahead.

UCB's Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman stressed the bank's contribution to empowering farmers by creating opportunities for acquiring necessary knowledge and skills for agricultural development.

The day-long training program provided agricultural entrepreneurs with insights into relevant agricultural practices, practical skill development, market and marketing capacity building, and understanding agricultural credit policies and interest rates.

Under the 'Bhoroshar Notun Janala' project, UCB has already implemented several impactful initiatives, including the plantation of 55,000 palm trees, skill training for 3,000 agricultural entrepreneurs, provision of agro-related smart devices such as the AI-driven 'Aro Maas (MoreFish)' device, and promotion of alternative crops like wheat and maize in place of tobacco cultivation.