UCB Investment announces closure of EXIM Bank Perpetual Bond

UCB Investment Limited, as a placement agent, announces the closure of EXIM Bank Perpetual Bond worth Tk600 crore.

The closing ceremony of EXIM Bank Mudaraba Perpetual Bond was held on 12 September at EXIM Bank head office, reads a press release.

Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, managing director and CEO of EXIM Bank Limited and Tanzim Alamgir, managing director & CEO of UCB Investment Ltd, were present in the event.

Other senior officials from respective organisations were also present to celebrate this auspicious moment.

UCB Investment Limited (UCBIL) - one of the leading and youngest market players in the investment banking industry stands as the only investment bank that managed to complete funding for all the perpetual bond deals it has undertaken till date.

As a placement agent, EXIM Bank Perpetual Bond was another achievement for UCBIL after the successful closure of ONE and Jamuna Bank Perpetual Bond in which the arranger was facing challenges to raise the required fund.

