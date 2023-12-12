Jica will assist government in preparing Dhaka's power distribution plan

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 09:31 pm

Flags of Bangladesh and Japan. Photo: Jica
Flags of Bangladesh and Japan. Photo: Jica

With a goal to achieve a low-carbon society, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and the Government of Bangladesh signed a Record of Discussions (RD) on Sunday (10 December).

Under the deal, Jica will assist the government in formulating an effective power distribution plan for Dhaka that is targeted to achieve a low-carbon society.

The RD was signed by AKM Shahabuddin, additional secretary, Economic Relations Division; Md Monwar Hasan Khan, joint secretary, Power Division; and Eiji Yamada, senior representative of Jica.

The distribution master plan involves ensuring a secure and reliable electricity supply system for Dhaka, improving distribution planning, operation and maintenance, and upgradation of distribution facilities. The plan prioritizes the integration of variable renewable energy into the distribution system and suggests a roadmap to achieving a low-carbon society.

Jica will dispatch international experts who will be working together with Desco and DPDC for 36 months to formulate the plan. During this time, they will also provide support to improve the institutional capacity of planning, operation, and maintenance of the distribution system.

Regarding the partnership, Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of Jica, said, "The integration of renewable energy into the urban grid is increasingly rising in importance. Responding to this very necessity, our distribution master plan is targeted to help the government come up with a robust and efficient distribution system backed by advanced technologies."

