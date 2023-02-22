Banglalink, Teletalk & Summit sign infrastructure sharing deal

Banglalink, Teletalk and Summit Towers Ltd signed a tripartite agreement on Wednesday for sharing telecom infrastructures.

Under the deal, mobile network operators Banglalink and Teletalk will share their telecom infrastructures while Summit Towers will provide them with technical support, according to a media release.

Erik Aas, chief executive officer of Banglalink, AKM Habibur Rahman, managing director of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, and Md Arif Al Islam, managing director & CEO of Summit Towers Ltd, signed the agreement at the Secretariat on behalf of their respective organisations.

At the event, Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that infrastructure sharing among the mobile operators and other stakeholders including Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN) is essential to ensure quality mobile services.

Among others, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, Banglalink's Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman, and other top officials of the organisations were present.

Currently, Banglalink has around 14,500 towers or network sites across the country while market leader Grameenphone and second largest mobile operator Robi have around 20,000 and 16,000 towers respectively.

At the signing ceremony, Banglalink's CEO Erik Aas said that the operator always welcomes opportunities to collaborate with other industry players to take the telecom industry forward.

"It is a timely initiative to improve customer experience and quality of service further, while both organisations utilise shareable resources in a friendly and cost-efficient way," he added.

Summit Towers Ltd's Managing Director & CEO Md Arif Al Islam said that a synergistic approach like this can have far-reaching impacts on the telecom industry by allowing better and more efficient use of available resources.

"As the tower operator, we shall make our best efforts to ensure tower-sharing services for the mobile network operators," said Arif Al Islam.

Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd's Managing Director AKM Habibur Rahman said that every telecom operator in the country has played its part in taking the industry forward, and with such a collaborative approach, they can take it to new heights.