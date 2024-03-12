Govt signs deal with IOM to get $5,81,010 grant

The Economic Relations Division (ERD) today signed a grant agreement worth $ 5,81,010 with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to address the problems related to climate affected and other displacements in Bangladesh.

The agreement titled 'Pilot Assessment and Interventions to Avert, Minimize Displacement in Climate Stressed Districts of Bangladesh' will contribute to implement related activities by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

The objective of the project is to address problems related to climate affected and other displacements in Bangladesh through policy support, data, planning, enhanced capacity and community-based mechanisms. The project interventions will help to fulfil the goals and targets of the country's Five-Year Plan and the SDGs in those labour issues, said an ERD press release.

The agreement was signed by Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary of the ERD and Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, Officer-in-charge, and Deputy Chief of Mission. IOM Officials of UN Wing ERD and IOM were present in the signing ceremony.

Since Bangladesh officially became a member of IOM in 1998, the agency has been providing support to Bangladesh on myriads of issues surrounding migration management to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration.

The major contribution has been on system strengthening - capacity development, policy formulation and implementation of programmes including secretariat support to the Chair of the Colombo Process in 2011 and the Global Forum on Migration and Development in 2016.

IOM provides technical assistance to Bangladesh in formulation of policies, to mainstream migration in the development planning process which is crucially important for this sector.