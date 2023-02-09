LankaBangla Finance inks deal with TAP to provide digital financial services

Corporates

Press Release
09 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 03:27 pm

Related News

LankaBangla Finance inks deal with TAP to provide digital financial services

Press Release
09 February, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 03:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) has recently signed an agreement with Trust Axiata Pay-TAP, one of the country's leading mobile financial service providers, to facilitate digital financial services throughout Bangladesh.

This partnership will help to strengthen the presence of Digital Financial Services in rural areas and contribute towards Smart Bangladesh initiatives, reads a press release. 

Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited Khwaja Shahriar, and Chief Executive Officer of TAP Dewan Nazmul Hasan signed the agreement at LBFL's Head Office recently.

Khwaja Shahriar, MD and CEO of LBFL commented on this occasion, "At LankaBangla, we are determined to provide our customers with access to Digital Financial Services in order to build a secure and efficient payment ecosystem. Digitalization has enabled us to bridge the gap between bottom of the pyramid and banking services. We are committed towards Digital Bangladesh and have partnered with TAP in order to reach even more people across rural parts of the country."

Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam, Head of CMSME Md Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of HR Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Brand and Marketing Md. Raziuddin of LBFL and on behalf of TAP Head of Sales and Distribution, Shahjalal Uddin, Head of School banking, Md Burhanul Islam, and other senior officials of both organizations were present at the event.

LBFL intends to use this partnership as an opportunity for further expansion of the Digital Financial Services sector, allowing it to offer a range of products and services that were previously not accessible for its customers.

Through this partnership with TAP, LBFL is confident of becoming one of the leading players in Digital Financial Services sector in Bangladesh while simultaneously improving its rural populations.

This new initiative will enable LBFL to make significant strides towards realizing its vision of providing Digital Financial Services throughout Bangladesh while promoting financial inclusion at the same time.

With this agreement, LBFL will be able to continue its journey towards providing an efficient payment system that is accessible by all populations regardless of their geographic location or socio-economic status.

 

LankaBangla Finance Limited / TAP / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

3h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

8h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

7h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

5h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

5h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

5h | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times