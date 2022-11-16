Syed Mahbubur Rahman reappointed as MTB MD, CEO

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:25 pm

Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Syed Mahbubur Rahman has recently been reappointed as Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB).

He began his journey with MTB from November 2019 and has since been serving the bank.

Prior to joining MTB, he was the Managing Director & CEO of Dhaka Bank Ltd and served at Brac Bank Limited as Managing Director & CEO and Deputy Managing Director (DMD).

He also served Prime Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Director.

He was accorded with "The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Award" for Bangladesh for his achievement in the period from 2011 to 2013, reads a press release.

Recently, he has been awarded as the "Banking CEO of the Year Bangladesh 2022" by Global Banking & Finance Review.

Apart from serving MTB, he serves as Chairman of Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited (IIDFC), Vice-Chairman of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL), Director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of Bangladesh Limited, Director of BD Ventures Limited, Vice Chairman of Prothom Alo Trust and Trustee Treasurer of the CSR Centre.

He served as Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) during 2018-2019.

After completing Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Institute of Business Administration of University of Dhaka, he started his career with Saudi-Bangladesh Industrial & Agricultural Investment Co. Ltd. (SABINCO) as a Monitoring Officer (Officer in Charge of Monitoring) in 1988.

He also served Industrial Leasing & Development Co (BD) Ltd (IDLC) as Manager, Monitoring from 1993 to 1996.

Mahbubur also served ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bangladesh as Manager, Corporate Banking from 1996 to 1998 and Standard Chartered Bank as Relationship Manager, Corporate Banking from 1998 to 2000.

In 2002, he joined Citibank NA as Resident Vice President and left the bank in 2008 when he was a director of the bank and was serving as the Head of Financial Institutions Group.

Mahbub has attended various local and overseas training courses and workshops in the field of finance, banking and management.

