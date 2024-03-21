MTB relaunches privilege center in Agrabad, Chattogram to offer better customer experience

Corporates

Press Release
21 March, 2024, 06:30 pm
Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has recently inaugurated the Bank's revamped Privilege Center in Agrabad, Chattogram to provide enhanced customer service. 

A brand new look with modern amenities has been introduced in the Centre adjacent to MTB Agrabad Branch, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, inaugurated the revamped Privilege Centre along with a few valued clients. 

Md Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking, Syed Mahmud Akhter, Divisional Head of Chattogram Division, and Mohammed Ishaque, Regional Head of Chattogram Region, Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segments, Md Abbas Uddin, In-Charge of Privilege Banking along with Branch Managers and other senior officials have been observed in the ribbon cutting ceremony. 

Md Shahedul Islam Chowdhury, Center Manager of the Agrabad Privilege Center has briefed the service propositions. 

Privilege Banking customers enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits, including priority service, access to MTB Air Lounges throughout Bangladesh, dedicated relationship managers, and access to exclusive products and services. 

MTB is pledged to providing its Privilege Banking customers with the best possible banking experience.

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB)

