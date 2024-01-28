Mutual Trust Bank holds 'MTB Annual Town Hall 2024'

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) held its Annual Town Hall 2024 on 26 January at a local venue in Dhaka.

The programme was attended by MTB Chairman Md Abdul Malek, MTB Vice Chairman & Founding Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi, MTB Directors Md Hedayetullah, Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Khwaja Nargis Hossain & Daniel Donald de Lange, and MTB Independent Director Nasreen Sattar, reads a press release.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director Chowdhury Akhtar Asif & Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, and Deputy Managing Directors Goutam Prosad Das, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, Md Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen, and Md Shafquat Hossain attended the day-long session.

Divisional and Departmental Heads, Managers of all MTB branches, and Chief Executive Officers of two subsidiary companies - MTB Securities Ltd and MTB Capital Ltd were present at the MTB Annual Town Hall 2024.

The conference discussed strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2024, considering the previous year's achievements and the current year's economic scenario and market conditions. To recognize the valuable contribution of the MTBians, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB has announced different awards in various categories.

"Accelerating Growth, Together", the theme for 2024, was unveiled at the conference. The MTB Chairman, Md. Abdul Malek appreciated the hard work put in by all MTBians for significant progress in the year 2023 in terms of the growing network, infrastructure, products, and services. He congratulated the Management and the MTBians for keeping the trust of the customers by ensuring a successful closing of the financial year 2023. MTB Vice Chairman & Founding Chairman, Syed Manzur Elahi appreciated the MTBians for their exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and leading the way in digital innovation. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MTB Managing Director & CEO thanked all MTBians for leaping to becoming one of the best governed and highly equipped as well as digitized banks in the country. He emphasized reinforcing the commitments and realizing the bank's expanded capabilities in achieving the corporate vision – MTB3V. He also presented highlights of the bank's performance and direction for the New Year.