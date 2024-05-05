MTB's passion for CMSME development wins prestigious recognition

05 May, 2024
05 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) proudly announces its CMSME Banking Division receiving the 'Best Bank in CMSME Financing Bangladesh 2024' by International Business Magazine. 

This award recognizes MTB's exceptional support for the Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) sector – the backbone of Bangladesh's economy. 

This award adds to a growing list of accolades for MTB's dedication to CMSMEs, including awards from Global Business Magazine and The Digital Banker.

CMSMEs, constituting 90% of the nation's businesses and driving economic growth, often face challenges in accessing finance. 

MTB tackles these hurdles by building strong customer relationships, valuing loyalty, offering quick loans with minimal paperwork, and leveraging digital lending solutions. 

Innovative financial products, coupled with sound financial practices and efficient fund management, are delivered through a cutting-edge technology platform.

MTB collaborates with Bangladesh Bank, SME Foundation, and other key institutions to secure low-cost funding for CMSMEs.  

The passionate CMSME team, through its relentless efforts, has established MTB as a trusted partner within this vital sector.

"We are honoured," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of MTB. "This award fuels our passion to provide innovative solutions and significantly contribute to national development."

MTB is grateful to its clients, stakeholders, and dedicated employees, whose trust and commitment have been crucial to this success. 

The bank remains dedicated to supporting the CMSME sector, further stimulating economic growth and improving livelihoods throughout Bangladesh.

