State University celebrates Environment Day

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 03:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State University of Bangladesh celebrated Environment Day on its main campus in Purbachal with a series of events, including a rally, a tree-planting drive, and a guest lecture.

The events were organised by the Department of Environmental Science and were aimed at raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation, reads a press release.

The guest lecturer, Professor Syed Hafizur Rahman, a renowned environmentalist from Jahangirnagar University, spoke about the theme of this year's World Environment Day, "Solutions to Plastic Pollution." He discussed the harmful effects of plastic pollution on the environment and urged the audience to take steps to reduce their use of single-use plastics.

After the lecture, a rally was held on the university campus. Faculty members, students, and the guest lecturer marched through the campus, holding banners and chanting slogans against plastic pollution.

The rally was followed by a tree-planting drive around the perimeter of the campus.

Comments

